Catherine Tyldesley: A hormonal imbalance made me feel like I had given birth

Catherine Tyldesley has said she felt like she had “given birth without having a baby” after experiencing a hormonal imbalance in her body.

The actress, 37, told Hello! magazine she put on a stone in weight and had morning sickness as a result of the illness.

Tyldesley said: “My body seemed to think it was pregnant.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

“I took so many tests as I was convinced I was actually pregnant and even had morning sickness, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy.

“My endocrinologist said she’d never seen such a reaction.

“It felt like I’d given birth without having a baby. I put on a stone in weight even though I was eating well and training hard.

“It is only now that I feel I’ve got my body back.”

Tyldesley, who has son Alfie with her husband Tom Pitfield – who she married in 2016, also told the magazine she would like to have another child.

“We are so happy as a three and we don’t ever feel like there is anything missing, but would I like another child? Yes, I think I would, so if it happens, then that’s wonderful,” Tyldesley said.

“If it doesn’t, then I am blessed to have Alfie.”

Tyldesley said she feels “very passionate” about adoption.

Catherine Tyldesley, son Alfie and husband Tom Pitfield (Hello!/PA)

“It is one of the greatest things you can do for another person; there are so many children needing good homes,” she said.

The former Coronation Street star also said she has “never lost touch with my Corrie family”.

“Whatever I’m doing I have always had so much support from them,” she said.

