Val McDermid’s first DS Karen Pirie novel to be adapted for ITV

Outlander star Lauren Lyle is to star as Val McDermid’s famous character DS Karen Pirie in an adaptation of her novel The Distant Echo for ITV.

The actress will play the young and fearless Scottish investigator in the new ITV drama series, from the makers of Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

The show, based on Scottish crime writer McDermid’s first Karen Pirie novel, will also star Emer Kenny, who has adapted the book.

Lauren Lyle to star as Karen Pirie in ITV cold case murder drama, 'Karen Pirie' @LlaurenLyle Based on acclaimed author Val McDermid’s The Distant Echo. Details – https://t.co/KaIlNXV8lh pic.twitter.com/xmbQbqwTOv — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) May 11, 2021

Kenny will play DS Pirie’s friend, River Wilde, while Chris Jenks will play Jason “The Mint” Murray and Zach Wyatt will play DS Phil Parhatka.

The show, called Karen Pirie, will see the detective tasked with reopening a historic murder investigation that has been the subject of a provocative true crime podcast in the first episode.

Teenager Rosie Duff was found brutally murdered in the Scottish university town of St Andrews in 1996 and suspicion fell on the three drunken students who were discovered at the scene of the crime, claiming to have found her body.

With a lack of forensic evidence, no charges were brought and the police investigation floundered.

However, 25 years later, someone appears to be willing to risk everything to keep the secrets surrounding the case hidden and DS Pirie will investigate whether the three men know more than they previously revealed.

Lyle said: “I am completely overjoyed to be bringing the formidable force that is DS Karen Pirie to life through Emer Kenny’s slick adaptation.

“The world Emer has created using the backbone of Val McDermid’s much-loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately.

“I couldn’t ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining. I’m so thankful to Val, Emer, World Productions and ITV for welcoming me wholeheartedly on board.”

McDermid said: “It’s always exciting to see a project like Karen Pirie leave the page and head for the screen.

“We’ve been fortunate to secure a very talented and enthusiastic cast to bring The Distant Echo to life, and shooting in Scotland is definitely added eye-candy! Audiences are in for a treat.”