Davina McCall says struggle with addiction made her a stronger person

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Davina McCall said beating a heroin addiction made her a stronger person.

The TV star, 53, was addicted to the drug in her 20s before becoming one of the country’s most recognisable presenters on shows including Big Brother.

McCall, a mother of three, said overcoming her addiction made her more determined.

Davina McCall was addicted to heroin in her 20s (Ian West/PA)

Speaking during Advertising Week Europe 2021 , she said: “I dealt with a very difficult, alcoholic, drug-addict mother and in turn ended up a drug addict myself. But it’s just made me a much stronger person and a person that doesn’t take no as the end of the line.

“I was a heroin addict – that was my drug of choice. I loved heroin, more than my family, more than myself. I hated myself, but I loved heroin more than anything. I would have stolen, I would have got myself into terrible mixes to try and get it or have it or get money to have it.

“Getting through that, going to go into Narcotics Anonymous meetings, made me realise that if I can get through that I can pretty much get through (anything).”

As well as presenting shows including Big Brother and Long Lost Family, McCall has found success as a fitness guru.

Her DVDs include Super Body Workout, Body Buff and 30 Day Fat Burn.

McCall admitted she did not foresee her career as a fitness instructor.

She said: “If you’d have said to me 20 years ago you’re going to be fitness guru, I’d have literally laughed in (your) face.

“What I’ve realised in life is … you might get on one path, and then something will happen and it will lead you to somewhere else, but you have to be open to opportunity.”