Denise Van Outen on ‘rumours’ of Big Breakfast 30th anniversary reunion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Denise Van Outen has said she would love to work with her former The Big Breakfast co-host Johnny Vaughan again as she revealed they had “reconnected” during lockdown.

The pair co-hosted the Channel 4 show in the late 90s.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Van Outen said reports of plans to bring the show back for its 30th anniversary celebration were “just a rumour”.

Denise van Outen (PA)

She told Susanna Reid: “I think this has all come from because I’ve reconnected with Johnny over the last year, we’ve been doing a lot of chatting.

“We’ve never really had a major fall out, you know what it’s like, your careers just go on different paths. And then we’ve just sort of reconnected through, I’ve got a lot of love for Johnny, always will have.

“And we’ve got a very similar sense of humour and just through lockdown, you know lockdown did a lot of things for a lot of friendships and people reconnecting and some people, their relationships went to dust, but other people reconnected and we were that lucky partnership that we sort of got back in touch and started chatting again, having a lot of banter.

Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen in their Big Breakfast heyday (Peter Jordan/PA)

“And I would love to work with him again, and we’ve both said it’d be nice to do something, whether or not it would be a reunion for something like The Big Breakfast or something different. We have started conversations.”

Earlier this year, actress and radio presenter Van Outen, 46, had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after partially dislocating her shoulder during training.

Her latest project is a single called Brighter Days with proceeds going to the Acting for Others charity.

Speaking about theatres re-opening in the West End, she said: “I’m so excited. It’s been a really, really tough year for the arts, so the fact shows are coming back is great news.

“I just can’t wait to get back on stage. I’m going back to Proud Cabaret shortly, which is great. We were able to open for a very short period last year and did really well.

“I put all my career on hold last year like a lot of performers and it was a really difficult time. I’ve been directly affected by them being closed too because both my parents work in theatre, backstage.

“People seem to forget it’s not just the performers, it’s the people backstage, all the musicians. But that’s why it’s been good that I’ve been able to do a charity single called Brighter Days, which is supporting the theatre community through the charity Acting for Others.”

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson announced that cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls in England will be allowed to reopen from May 17 under step three on the road map out of lockdown, although there will be capacity limits on large events.

Theatres will be able to reopen with social distancing and Covid protocols.