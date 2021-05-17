Jeremy Vine wipes away tears as he hugs mother for first time in a year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jeremy Vine wiped away tears on live television as he embraced his mother for the first time in more than a year.

The presenter welcomed his mum Diana onto the set of his Channel 5 talk show as she arrived to celebrate his birthday, as indoor meetings are permitted as lockdown eases.

The presenter marked his 56th birthday in a specially built pub, dubbed The Vine Arms, on the set of the show.

On a very special day – as those in England are now able to have a pint inside a pub AND on Jeremy’s birthday – we present to you, the Vine Arms! As lockdown restrictions ease, where are you heading first? @theJeremyVine | @StormHuntley @mikeparry8 | @SunnyandShay pic.twitter.com/uzDvE8e6lF — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) May 17, 2021

His co-presenter Storm Huntley said: “While we celebrate all these wonderful easings of lockdown, there is something else I want to celebrate today and that is somebody’s birthday. Jeremy, you turn 56!”

She also presented him with gifts made for him by a previous guest on a show, a knitted iPad case with his face on it, and another with the faces of Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

Later in the show, he told viewers: “I’m delighted to say I can hug my mum for the first time in more than a year, let’s just see if we can find my mum in the studio somewhere.

“She’s coming up for my birthday and I resisted giving you a hug as I saw you arrive during the adverts.”

His mother handed him a wrapped gift and hugged him, prompting Vine to say: “I’m going to cry now,” as she told him: “Love you, darling.”

As part of the May 17 changes to the coronavirus restrictions across much of the UK, people will be given the choice whether to remain two metres from family or friends, meaning they can once again hug and shake hands.

Officials have suggested people should consider getting tested for coronavirus before hugging and wear face masks or ensure a room is well ventilated before ditching social distancing measures.