Zoe Ball ‘waltzing away’ from Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

Zoe Ball has announced she is leaving Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

The TV presenter, 50, has fronted the BBC Two show for a decade but said she will be watching the next series from her sofa.

Her It Takes Two co-star, Ian Waite, also announced his departure.

In an Instagram post, Ball said: “Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

“As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

“Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.”

Ball, who replaced Claudia Winkleman in 2011, thanked those who work on Strictly and It Takes Two, adding: “I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say ‘Friends for the life’ xx.”

Waite had been Ball’s professional partner when she was a contestant on Strictly in 2005.

Announcing he was leaving It Takes Two, he said he was taking time to focus on his dance fitness brand.

Waite added: “This journey would not have been possible without the one and only Zoe Ball who has been the most loyal, loving, caring friend one could wish to have. I will miss you the most but know that we will still see each other a lot in the future.”

Their departures come after Rylan Clark-Neal joined the It Takes Two hosting line-up last year.

Strictly stars were among those to congratulate Ball on her time presenting It Takes Two.

Ian Waite and Zoe Ball’s departures come after Rylan Clark-Neal joined the It Takes Two hosting line-up last year (BBC/PA)

Good Morning Britain newsreader Charlotte Hawkins appeared in the 15th series of Strictly and said: “Oh it won’t be the same without you!!”

Joe Sugg, a finalist in series 16, commented: “Ah Zoe! You will be missed! You were a delight to work with and made my strictly experience that extra bit special thank you x.”

And Strictly professional Janette Manrara said: “Oh @zoetheball!! I looked forward to our chats on that couch more then any other part of the week! You really are a diamond of a human being and deserve all of the wonderful things that are coming your way! Although you’ll be missed, it’s not ‘goodbye’, it’s more of a ‘see ya around’! Love you!”