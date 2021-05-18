Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses to return for second series on BBC One

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The BBC’s hit series Noughts + Crosses will return for a second series, it has been announced.

The adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s novels will see Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza return as Callum and Sephy, who are desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city reels in the wake of Sephy’s “kidnap”.

The books are set in a society divided by racism, in which Sephy is a Cross, a member of the dark-skinned ruling class and Callum is a nought, a “colourless” member of the underclass who were once slaves to the Crosses.

Paterson Joseph, Helen Baxendale, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan and Kike Brimah will all reprise their roles from the first series, while Top Boy actress Jasmine Jobson will join the cast as Cara, and Endeavour’s Robert Hands will play Clem.

Blackman said: ““I am delighted that Noughts + Crosses is returning for a second series.

“So many people have asked me, ’So what happens next?’.

“Now they will find out!

“Having read the scripts, I think I can safely say that even those familiar with the Noughts & Crosses series of books will find surprises, suspense and so much to savour.”

The four-part series will be written by Lydia Adetunji and Jerome Bucchan-Nelson, directed by Koby Adom and produced by Sarah Lewis.

Masali Baduza, who plays Sephy, says: “The journey continues! I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Sephy’s story with our talented cast and crew.”

Rowan said: “I’m buzzing to be returning as Callum in the next series of Noughts + Crosses.

“The show means a lot to me and it’s an honour to have brought Malorie Blackman’s creation to life on screen.

“Here’s to the continuation of a story we hold very close to our hearts.

“Looking forward to getting the team back together!”

Baduza added: “The journey continues!

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Sephy’s story with our talented cast and crew.”

Filming will begin next month in South Africa, and the series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.