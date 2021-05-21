Call My Agent! UK remake to feature celebrity cameos including Kelly Macdonald

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK remake of French series Call My Agent! will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will feature cameos from stars including The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter, Line Of Duty actress Kelly Macdonald and The Sixth Sense’s Olivia Williams.

The original version of the show has been a hit on Netflix and follows the employees of a Parisian talent agency who must scramble to keep their star clients happy and the business afloat after the death of the founder.

The series will be executive produced by W1A’s John Morton, who will also write and direct the first two episodes, and will star Harry Potter actor Jim Broadbent, The Morning Show’s Jack Davenport, and Vanity Fair actress Natasha Little.

Jim Broadbent will star in the series (Ian West/PA)

Morton said: “It’s great to be working with Amazon Prime Video who support creativity and gives us the freedom to put our own distinctively British stamp on the series.

“It’s a privilege to be working with an extraordinary cast, along with some star-studded cameos, who together represent the best of Britain’s talent.”

Martin Backlund, head of content for the UK, Ireland and Nordics at Prime Video, added: “Call My Agent! has been a runaway hit; we’re delighted to have worked hand in hand with the creative teams behind the show to bring a uniquely British slant for Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland.

“The incredible ensemble cast, coupled with the talented team behind the cameras, means it’s sure to be something special, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”