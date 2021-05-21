Mel B: Vernon Kay had ‘incredibly close call’ during knife-throwing act

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mel B says Vernon Kay had an “incredibly close call” during a knife-throwing act on new ITV series Game Of Talents.

Kay hosts the show in which celebrity contestants try to uncover the secret talents of the public for a chance to win a cash prize, while the Spice Girls star appears as a guest.

She said: “My heart almost stopped because it looked shockingly dangerous and seriously I thought he had an incredibly close call which even he looked a bit taken aback by.

Vernon Kay (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I don’t think he had planned it like that, to be honest, I was all ready to run for help.”

Mel B, known to fans as Scary Spice, said the format allowed her to indulge her competitive side, although relations between her and fellow celebrity guest Michelle Visage remained “light-hearted”.

She said: “I’m a very competitive person. When I was a kid at school my dad used to take me to the park and train me for sports day and I’d win nearly all the prizes so that’s the sort of person I am.

“It was why I loved dance so much, because at seven years old I went to this incredible lady in Leeds who would keep moving you from the front row to the second row to the back row, and I had to stay in the front so I’d practise, practise all the time to keep my spot.

“Michelle is competitive too but that’s what makes it good fun and we were both pretty light-hearted about it. We just had a good time.”

The format, devised by production company Fremantle, was first launched in Spain where it is now entering its third season.

Game Of Talents airs on Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV and previous episodes are available on ITV Hub.