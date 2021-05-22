Graham Norton’s best lines from the Eurovision final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Graham Norton returned to Eurovision for his 12th contest and delivered his customary barbs and zingers as he kept a watchful eye over proceedings.

The broadcaster offered up colourful commentary on the 26 countries competing in the grand final.

Here are some of his best lines:

– “We have some great vocalists tonight – some flat as Holland.”

– “It’s less Destiny’s Child … more Destiny’s Inappropriate Auntie.

– “Goodness. I guess hairdressers haven’t reopened in Serbia.”

– “Well this song is Marmite. If everyone hated Marmite.”

– “Why so angry? Was it the lack of conditioner in the hotel bathroom?”

– “They look like people from IT who dressed up as Steps for a Christmas party.

If you didn't know you needed stomping Italian glam-rock in your life…well you certainly do now. #Eurovision #OpenUp #Italy pic.twitter.com/M76Btzme9z — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 22, 2021

“This has already been streamed 30 million times. I’m reading that because I don’t understand it. Maybe it will grow on me, like mould on a bathroom ceiling.”