Tory peer urges BBC to publish Balen report into Israeli-Palestinian coverage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Tory peer has urged the BBC to “make absolutely clear where it admits responsibility” following the publication of the Dyson inquiry, and commit to releasing another report into its coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Former BBC director of news Richard Sambrook commissioned the 2004 Balen report into the corporation’s coverage following complaints from the public and the Israeli government about anti-Israel bias.

Senior journalist Malcolm Balen examined thousands of hours of BBC coverage of the conflict and produced a document that has never been published, despite a six-year legal battle.