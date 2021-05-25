Tory peer urges BBC to publish Balen report into Israeli-Palestinian coverage

A Tory peer has urged the BBC to “make absolutely clear where it admits responsibility” following the publication of the Dyson inquiry, and commit to releasing another report into its coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Former BBC director of news Richard Sambrook commissioned the 2004 Balen report into the corporation’s coverage following complaints from the public and the Israeli government about anti-Israel bias.
Senior journalist Malcolm Balen examined thousands of hours of BBC coverage of the conflict and produced a document that has never been published, despite a six-year legal battle.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe