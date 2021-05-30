Stars who cannot attend Bafta TV awards to appear in hologram form

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stars of the small screen who are unable to attend the Bafta television awards will be able to make an appearance in hologram form, it has been announced.

Nominees who cannot make the ceremony on June 6 due to Covid restrictions and production filming bubbles will still be able to reunite with their co-stars on the red carpet to wish them luck, appearing using hologram technology.

TV fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors will not be allowed to line the red carpet at the ceremony this year.

Join us in just over 2 weeks for the 2021 Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards on the 6th June! We’ll be celebrating even more of the fabulous TV we have watched in the last year. #VirginMediaBAFTAs — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 24, 2021

However, they will also be able to be beamed onto the red carpet as a hologram.

They can sign up for the chance to ask a question directly to their chosen celebrity live on the red carpet, after choosing from a selection of digital red carpet outfits.

Their hologram will be introduced to their famous interviewee by Virgin Media red carpet presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley.

Fans can be a part of the red carpet experience at www.virginmedia.com/baftaredcarpet from 12pm until 2pm on June 6.

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology is among the shows in the running to take home prizes.

Did you see Small Axe pick up 5(!) BAFTAs at the #BAFTATV Craft Awards? TONIGHT, hear from newly-crowned winners including Jacqueline Durran and Helen Scott, as well as series creator Steve McQueen. Come with questions! Supported by @TCLMobileGlobal #VirginMediaBAFTAs — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 25, 2021

The series was already lauded at the recent Bafta TV Craft Awards, which celebrates behind-the-scenes talent, winning five awards – for make-up and hair design, costume design, production design, photography and lighting (fiction) and scripted casting.

John Boyega is nominated for his performance as Met Police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment Red, White And Blue while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes are nominated for their performances in Mangrove and Sir Steve is nominated for best director.

It was previously announced that Diversity’s headline-grabbing performance on Britain’s Got Talent is in the running to be voted the best TV moment at this year’s awards.

TV made up for a lot last year. But do you know which must-see moments had us 🤣 and 😮 the most? Get set to tune in to the #VirginMediaBAFTAs on 6th June at 7pm. 👇 Click the thread below to play 👇 https://t.co/1IQ7yPrpwf pic.twitter.com/jESIR0Dx33 — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) May 24, 2021

The Black Lives Matter-inspired routine is among six nominees for the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

Penelope being revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in BBC One’s EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+ also make the shortlist.

Nigella Lawson’s mispronunciation of the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” also features after the scene from her BBC Two programme Cook, Eat, Repeat became a viral hit on social media.

Gogglebox on Channel 4 is nominated for scenes showing its armchair critics responding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus press conferences.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on June 6 on BBC One.