Olly Alexander to host YouTube virtual Pride party

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander and Mawaan Rizwan will be part of YouTube’s virtual Pride party, it has been announced.

The star-studded live stream event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on June 25 will take place across the globe and feature multiple hosts and musical performances.

As part of the UK line-up, Years & Years musician and It’s A Sin actor Alexander will team up with writer and comedian Rizwan to host from an east London pub.

Mawaan Rizwan (Matt Crossick/PA)

They will be inviting their friends from the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride with them, including activist and model Munroe Bergdorf and surprise performances.

YouTuber and author Daniel Howell will also feature in a line-up that includes Tyler Oakley, Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Miss Peppermint and Denali Foxx.

Alexander said: “I’m very excited to be co-hosting my own variety show with some super talented LGBTQ+ cuties and I get to co-host with the cute and funny Mawaan!

“We’ll be chatting to some gorgey people from the community, there will be live music surprises and, yes, I will be performing an exclusive song!”

Rizwan added: “I’m so excited to be doing the show for YouTube Originals alongside my mate Olly.

“Pride is a great celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community and I’m really looking forward to a party this year after everything that’s happened.

“Pride month is such an important time for so many of us in the community and to be co-hosting this global event, and showcasing some of the most talented Queer people in the world, is SO exciting!

“I can’t wait for you all to join us for a Pride Party like you’ve never seen before – we’re pulling out all the stops and we’ve got SO many surprises in store…”

During the YouTube Pride event, UK viewers will be encouraged to donate to charity akt, which supports LGBTQ+ young people aged 16-25 across the UK, who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

US viewers are encouraged to donate to The Trevor Project, which provides support, resources and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

The finale of the global event will be hosted by Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary and will be speaking about topics such as queer identity, mental health and body positivity.

YouTube Pride 2021 will kick off on Years & Years’ YouTube channel at 8pm on June 25.