Molly-Mae Hague: We need to stop normalising the use of cosmetic filler

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Molly-Mae Hague has said she decided to dissolve the fillers in her face after fearing she looked like a person from extreme plastic surgery reality show Botched.

The reality star, who found fame when she coupled up with Tommy Fury on Love Island, said it should not be considered normal for young girls to change the appearance of their faces with cosmetic procedures.

She told Cosmopolitan UK: “I was doing a club appearance and took a selfie. I remember staring at it and thinking: ‘I don’t know what I’ve done to my face.’

“I went from looking like a teenager to someone on Botched. I’ve never thought of myself as insecure, but I must have been to do that.”

She added: “We need to stop normalising filler, with things like ‘Kylie Jenner (surgery) packages.’

“I was 17 when I first got my lips done, and it scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years’ time, what it might be like for her.

(Cosmopolitan UK/Rachell Smith)

“I sometimes forget how young my followers are, too. I’m often surprised by the fact some of the girls in my DMs even have a phone.”

Hague, 22, already had a significant following on Instagram when she took part in Love Island in 2019 and said she was warned against taking part in the show in case the public disliked her. However, she said she was overwhelmed with work offers when she left the villa.

(Cosmopolitan UK / Rachell Smith)

She said: “I’ll never forget how many people wanted to work with me. They brought me flowers and one offered me a car, even though I couldn’t drive. There were huge (financial) figures being thrown around.”

Asked if she worries about it coming to an end, she said: “I don’t, because I’ve worked really hard to protect myself from that. I’m able to look after my family now, and I bought my sister a car last Christmas.”

She said she was also impressed by the aftercare support she received from Love Island after the show, saying: “(It was) second to none … I think they’ve really stepped up their game, to the point where Tommy and I joked that they contacted us too much.

“The welfare team couldn’t have done more for me. They offer counselling if you need it, and I can imagine they’ll improve even more for the next season.”

The July / August issue of Cosmopolitan is on sale from June 10.