Who could replace Louise Minchin on the BBC Breakfast sofa?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Louise Minchin has announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after nearly 20 years.

Here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace her on the red sofa.

– Sally Nugent

Sally Nugent (Ian West/PA)

Journalist and newsreader Nugent has been filling in for BBC Breakfast’s regular hosts on a freelance basis since November 2011 and currently serves as the show’s main relief presenter.

Since 2012 she has also presented the sports bulletins alongside Mike Bushell, positioning her to take over from Minchin.

– Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former tabloid editor Morgan’s dramatic departure from ITV rivals Good Morning Britain in March means he is currently without a full-time broadcasting job.

In Morgan’s last week, the programme surpassed the ratings of BBC Breakfast for the first time.

– Bill Turnbull

Bill Turnbull (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Turnbull was the main male presenter of BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016 when he stepped down to pursue other opportunities, prompting praise from figures including then Prime Minister David Cameron.

The veteran broadcaster could return to fill the space left by Minchin, if only temporarily.

– Charlene White

Charlene White (Ian West/PA)

The first black woman to present the ITV News At Ten, White joined ITN in 2008 after a number of senior positions at the BBC.

She became a regular presenter on ITV daytime show Loose Women following the departure of Andrea McLean earlier this year.

– Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes (Ian West/PA)

From 2006 until January 2021, Holmes co-hosted ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays.

Since then he has presented during the school holidays only, offering him more time for other opportunities.

– Kay Burley

Kay Burley (Yui Mok/PA)

Burley was one of the founding presenters of Sky News and has worked on the channel since it launched in 1988.

She has spent the last six months off work after being suspended in September after she admitted breaking coronavirus rules.

– Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)

With experience across TV and radio, Vine may be among the contenders for Minchin’s role.

Best known as the host of his BBC Radio 2 lunchtime news and music programme, he has since September 2018 presented his own Channel 5 daily current affairs show.