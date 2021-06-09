Myleene Klass to highlight ‘dark secret’ of miscarriage in documentary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Myleene Klass will front a documentary shining a light on the “big dark secret” of miscarriage.

The singer and TV star, 43, will confront the “taboo” issue in Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me on UKTV channel W.

Klass, mother to daughters Ava and Hero and son Apollo, has suffered four miscarriages and been vocal about the psychological effects of baby loss on women.

"I think I needed to make this because I needed to watch this. After my miscarriages I had to try and find some answers, some peace, some solidarity with people who’ve been through it too…" @KlassMyleene: #MiscarriageAndMe, coming soon to W 💙 pic.twitter.com/iohXJCvra7 — W (@wchannel) June 9, 2021

She said: “I think I needed to make this because I needed to watch this. After my miscarriages I had to try and find some answers, some peace, some solidarity with people who’ve been through it too. You just don’t want to feel alone because the defining feeling of miscarriage is feeling alone.

“I’m getting to a point in my life where I’m finding it very tricky to find a woman who hasn’t gone through miscarriage. Making this film, I’ve realised that so many women around me have had miscarriages. How can I know so much about their lives but not know something that’s shaped who they are and the way they are?

“Miscarriage still feels like a taboo. I’d like to help make these conversations a little easier. It can’t go on being the big dark secret that we have to carry around.”

The documentary will see Klass open the diary she kept during that period for the first time on film and follow a campaign led by pregnancy charity Tommy’s, which calls for better support for women who have experienced miscarriage.

She will also meet women from across the country who will discuss their own experience of baby loss, as well as close friends and family.

Last October the former Hear’Say singer said she had suffered four miscarriages and hoped sharing her experiences will help “even one lost soul”.

In a post marking national baby loss/miscarriage day, she wrote on Instagram: “I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.

“I know after my own MC’s how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul.”

UKTV deputy director of commissioning Hilary Rosen said: “Miscarriage is a subject that has been shrouded in taboo and secrecy for far too long.

“We are so grateful to Myleene for her highly personal, raw and honest examination of its lifelong legacy and we hope this film can spark a bigger conversation.”

Tim Green, executive producer for Cardiff-based production company Hall of Mirrors, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Myleene in bringing this powerful story to W. This is a personal story that affects Myleene deeply, but it is sadly shared by so many women.

“Myleene speaks with an honesty and frankness that helps to break down the taboo around miscarriage.”

Myleene: Miscarriage & Me airs on W during Baby Loss Awareness Week in October.