Stacey Solomon postpones wedding to Joe Swash after announcing pregnancy

Stacey Solomon has confirmed she has delayed her wedding to fiance Joe Swash after announcing she is expecting a baby.

The Loose Women star, 31, revealed on Wednesday that she is expecting her fourth child, her second with Swash.

The couple had been planning to get married in the back garden of their new home in Essex this summer.

(Stacey Solomon/Instagram)

However, Solomon said this will now be delayed until they have welcomed the baby.

Answering questions from followers on her Instagram stories, she said: “We are going to move it back a bit maybe not until next year but we both said we’d be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren’t there.

“So for the sake of a few months we will do it when they’re all here.”

Solomon announced she was expecting another child on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Swash with her three sons.

She added she had been trying for another baby “for a really long time”.

She wrote: “We are growing another pickle.

“We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.

“We didn’t think we would get the chance.

“We love you all to the moon and back.

“Lots of love from me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, share son Rex, while Solomon also has two children from previous relationships and Swash has another son.

Solomon previously revealed Swash proposed during a walk in the woods on Christmas Eve.