Anthea Turner helps serve Action for Children charity lunch

Anthea Turner has helped serve lunch to a charity’s staff, volunteers and beneficiaries at an event to help vulnerable children who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

The television presenter served a meal at Action for Children in London as part of the Big Lunch initiative.

She also urged others to host their own fundraising Big Lunch fundraising events.

Turner said: “I am absolutely overjoyed to be part of Action for Children’s Big Lunch, celebrating the wonderful Action for Children family.

“I’ve worked with them for many years now and know the amazing work they do for children, young people and families up and down the country.

“The kids and I had lots of fun today, so I’d encourage everyone to get together for their own Big Lunch and if they can fundraise for this fantastic charity at the same time even better!”

Action for Children chief executive Melanie Armstrong said: “Action for Children is at the heart of communities right across the UK and we wanted to hold a Big Lunch to celebrate this, as well as all of our incredible frontline staff who have been working tirelessly over the past year to support vulnerable families everywhere throughout the pandemic.

“We’re encouraging as many of our supporters as possible to hold their own Big Lunch and raise much-needed funds so that we can ensure more vulnerable children have safe and happy childhoods.”

The Big Lunch was launched by Cornwall’s Eden Project visitor attraction and charity to support a range of charitable and community projects.

Eden Project executive director Peter Steward said: “It’s been one of the toughest years, hitting the most vulnerable people in our communities hardest.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever to have a Big Lunch to show our support for the good causes that keep people going.”

– To find out more about the Big Lunch campaign, visit https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-big-lunch