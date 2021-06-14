Katherine Ryan announces surprise baby news

Katherine Ryan has given birth to her second child, two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The Canadian comedian and actress, 37, shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing her in bed holding the child.

She captioned the post: “I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late.”

Ryan, who has a young daughter from a previous relationship, shared a second photo of her partner Bobby Kootstra holding the baby, joking the child had arrived in time for the football.

She recently entered a civil partnership with childhood sweetheart Kootstra, after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.

The couple did not reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Ryan recently revealed that her Netflix show The Duchess, which she created and starred in, will not return for a second series because it did not secure enough views.