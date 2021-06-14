Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable to return for second series

Comedy series Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable will return to Dave for a second series, the channel said.

The show launched earlier this year and sees comedians and celebrities competing to convince host Giedroyc they are the most “unforgivable” in the room by sharing their worst secrets.

Production on the eight-episode second series will begin this month, Dave said.

Mel Giedroyc will return to Dave for a second series of her comedy show Unforgivable (Ian West/PA)

Giedroyc said: “I am utterly thrilled to be taking to the Unforgivable dais once more… (I love the word ‘dais’. It’s almost as good as ‘plinth’). It’s going to be an absolute cracker of a second series. I know that because I manifested it this morning.

“We’ll be welcoming in a whole roster of deliciously naughty, mucky guests, and expect some big surprises coming out of our booth too. Sadly, we will be saying goodbye to the drone. Boring old Ofcom, eh?”

Comedian Lou Sanders will return as Giedroyc’s sidekick, Dave said.

Sanders said: “Cutie pops and sweetie pie back together at last – just like the nation demanded! Can’t believe this series is going to be underwater – wait, unless that was a prank?”

The first series of Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable is available to catch up on UKTV Play with guests including Graham Norton, Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders, Phil Wang and Gemma Collins.