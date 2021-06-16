Emma Corrin and Harry Styles wrap filming on Amazon’s My Policeman

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles have wrapped filming on Amazon Prime Video’s romantic drama My Policeman after a stint in Venice.

The Crown star shared a series of photos featuring herself, Styles, co-star David Dawson and award-winning director Michael Grandage on Instagram.

She wrote: “aaaaand that’s a falafel wrap baaaaby”.

One image showed Corrin and Styles wearing colourful swimsuits after appearing to have filmed scenes at an open-air pool.

Chart-topping singer Styles portrays Tom, the titular police officer while Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown, features as his wife Marion.

The Amazon Studios drama is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel of the same name and the production has also spent time filming in Brighton, East Sussex.

The story starts in the late 1990s when the arrival of Patrick, an elderly invalid, triggers an exploration of events from 40 years previous – Tom and Patrick’s relationship at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett star as older versions of the main characters.

Grandage directed from an adapted screenplay by Oscar-winner Ron Nyswaner, who penned 1993 legal drama Philadelphia.

The director’s company earlier shared a photo of himself with Styles and Dawson and captioned the shot: “End of shoot! Michael wraps ‘My Policeman’ in Venice with Harry Styles and David Dawson.”