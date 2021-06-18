Stacey Solomon takes son Rex back to hospital following lip operation

Stacey Solomon has revealed her two-year-old son Rex is back in hospital following an operation on his lip.

The TV star, who is currently pregnant, said the little boy had a high temperature after he had surgery on his face following a fall.

She previously revealed that Rex fell over on Sunday and hurt his lip, leading to a trip to A&E.

They had to return to hospital for stitches later after the butterfly stitches he was initially given would not hold.

Solomon said they are back in hospital again because his temperature was rising.

Sharing a black-and-white selfie from hospital, in which she is lying on a bed with one false eyelash on, with Rex’s head on her chest, she wrote on her Instagram story: “Aw guys we are back in triage because Rex’s temperature has been spiking tonight.

“They’re sure it’s all ok but because he’s little and post-op they won’t take any risks, so it looks like we are in for the long haul tonight.

“It’s been the longest, most emotional week. I honestly don’t know how I’ve even got one eyelash still on.”

Solomon previously revealed the accident left her fiance Joe Swash in tears.

She said: “Joe on the other hand… was a mess bless him. Rex was happy as Larry and Joe does not do well when the boys fall over.”