Frank Skinner explains why he wore suit to England clash with Germany

Frank Skinner has revealed why he wore a suit to England’s Euro 2020 clash with Germany and revealed he was wearing a football shirt underneath.

The comedian watched the game at Wembley with David Baddiel, with whom he recorded the 1996 football anthem Three Lions alongside band The Lightning Seeds.

Explaining on his Absolute Radio show why he decided to dress formally for the sporting occasion, he said: “I like being at a match in a suit and tie because if you watch the ’66 World Cup final, when they have shots in the crowd there are loads of people in suits.

“I think in the 60s people just put on a suit and tie generally and I always like the idea of turning up at a match like that, rather than wearing the colours. I did actually have an England shirt on under my shirt.

“Strange thing to do, I know, but it felt right.”

Describing how it felt to hear Three Lions ringing out after England’s victory, he said: “I felt a bit Andy Murray at the end.

“I thought Sweet Caroline went slightly better than Three Lions in the post-match sing-song … I felt like we’d beat Germany and lost to Neil Diamond in extra time, but you know sometimes I tend to put a bleak sweep on things.

“I mentioned this to Dave, and he just slapped me across the face. But you know every friendship has a bit of rough and tumble I find.”

Playing his song on the radio, he said he felt hopeful about a win for England when the team meet Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

He said: “Oh dear, I’ve got emotional at my own song. Forgive me.

“Oh god, it’s because there is a bit of footage on the telly of Rome and I thought ‘Oh my god, we are going to win it’.”

The Frank Skinner Show is on Absolute Radio every Saturday from 8am until 11am.