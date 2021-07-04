England’s 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine draws 20 million viewers

England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final victory over Ukraine was watched by an average of 19.8 million people, the BBC has said.

The Three Lions stormed into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 with a victory in Rome on Saturday night.

The clash in Rome pulled in a peak TV audience of 20.9 million and 82% of available viewers, the corporation said.

England’s Harry Maguire celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

It also received 5.2 million live streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Two goals from captain Harry Kane and headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson handed the England side a resounding win at Stadio Olimpico.

Gareth Southgate’s men will now meet Denmark in the last four at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

Either Italy or Spain are waiting for a potential final next weekend.

The BBC said England’s 2-0 triumph over Germany at Wembley attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6 million and 80% of viewers available at that time.

The clash also pulled in 3.5 million live streams for the match across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport combined.

Coverage of England and Scotland’s clash drew an average audience of 13.1 million.

A peak of 20 million viewers tuned in to watch ITV’s coverage of the tense goalless draw between the rivals, with a 79% share across the broadcaster and sister channel STV.

The match set a new streaming record for the channel, with 4.8 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player.