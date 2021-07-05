Ryan Reynolds joins CBeebies Bedtime Story line-up

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to sign up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Deadpool star Reynolds, 44, joins the popular children’s TV show via video call to read Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are.

He says: “Well hello, I’m Ryan and I can’t be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment. But I really want to read you a Bedtime Story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada.”

The actor ends the reading by saying: “Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight? Goodnight wild things, sleep tight.”

Sendak’s famous 1963 book tells the story of Max, who is sent to bed with no supper for being naughty. His bedroom then transforms into a forest and he sails in a boat to the island where the Wild Things live.

The 2009 film version of the book was directed by Spike Jonze, with the Wild Things voiced by a cast of actors which included James Gandolfini, Forest Whitaker and Chris Cooper.

Father-of-three Reynolds joins a long list of famous faces who have all previously read stories on the children’s programme.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and Cat Deeley have recently featured, with other names like Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, Tom Hardy, Rege-Jean Page, Felicity Jones and Oti Mabuse also among those to have appeared in the TV slot.

Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively and they have three daughters. His CBeebies Bedtime story will air on July 16.

– CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.