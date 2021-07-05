Love Island’s Dr Alex George shares message for NHS on its 73rd anniversary

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George is among the people sharing messages of thanks for the NHS on the 73rd anniversary of its foundation.

The reality TV star, who is an A&E doctor, was appointed a youth mental health ambassador for the Government earlier this year.

The Queen has also marked the anniversary by awarding the George Cross to all NHS staff, past and present.

Dr George wrote on Instagram: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY NHS 73 TODAY. As you might have noticed, I am rather proud of our NHS.

“What makes our health service so special? It’s the people. The hard work, passion and dedication by people who care so much about what they do.

“We must protect, nurture and grow the NHS so that it can continue to be there for generations to come.

“THANK YOU to everyone in our NHS for always being there when we needed you the most.”

Many other NHS staff, politicians, and celebrities have also used social media to celebrate the NHS’s anniversary.

Labour MP and shadow minister for mental health Dr Rosena Allin-Khan created a video featuring famous faces who shared their NHS stories and praise for the health service and its staff.

Labour MP and shadow minister for mental health Dr Rosena Allin-Khan created a video featuring famous faces who shared their NHS stories and praise for the health service and its staff.

The video includes singer and actress Beverley Knight, comedian David Baddiel, sports broadcaster Clive Tyldesley, actor David Schneider, Drag Race star Divina De Campo and 50 Shades Of Grey author E.L. James.

Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden, who also appears in the video, said: “Seventy three years ago the NHS was created, our nation’s greatest achievement.

“When my 16-year-old nephew’s heart stopped, they saved his life.”

Deborah Meaden said on social media: "73 years of keeping us safe, bringing our babies into this World, caring for our loved ones and helping us through sad times. Thank you each and everyone of your who is and has been part of our wonderful health service."

Her Dragons’ Den co-star, Peter Jones, said: “The pandemic has shown that the NHS is there for us when we need it most.

“So we just wanted to say a huge thanks.”

Schneider added: “It’s more than just an institution, it’s a national treasure, the glue that holds our country together.”

Baddiel said: “So today, on the NHS’s 73rd birthday, join us in saying a huge thank you to everyone who makes us proud to put our trust in it.”