Tuesday, July 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Sienna Miller and Dame Darcey Bussell dazzle at Wimbledon

By Press Association
July 5, 2021, 9:18 pm
Sienna Miller (John Walton/PA)
Sienna Miller (John Walton/PA)

Sienna Miller was among the famous faces in the audience at Wimbledon on Monday.

The actress and model, a regular attendee at the annual tennis tournament, wore a blue and white striped two-piece as she watched action on Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Darcey Bussell applauds on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Miller, 39, was later pictured leaving her seat while clasping a drink.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell, meanwhile, secured seats in the royal box, which has been used to entertain friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Seven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Darcey Bussell in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

The 52-year-old dancer and choreographer was seen chatting and laughing with an audience member sitting in a neighbouring seat.

Monday saw the final edition of “Manic Monday”, the traditional seventh day of the Championships, which sees both the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches being played on the same day.

From 2022, there will be play on the middle Sunday.

