Malique Thompson-Dwyer returns to Hollyoaks as Prince McQueen

Malique Thompson-Dwyer will re-join the cast this summer as fan-favourite Prince McQueen, Hollyoaks has announced.

The actor, 23, left the Channel 4 soap in 2019, and his return to the village is set for September 7.

The character was last seen saying goodbye to his family and friends before embarking on a travelling expedition.

Hollyoaks have teased that he will at the centre of a number of key storylines that look set to shake up the lives of the village and its residents.

GUESS WHO'S BACK?! 🎉 That's right… 📣 CAST ANNOUNCEMENT! 📣 @officialmal_ is here for the return of Prince McQueen! ❤️ He's ready to come back and shake things up in the #Hollyoaks village! So, it's time to say a huge welcome back, as he's returning to your screens soon! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m5eUqocjUa — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) July 6, 2021

Talking about his return, Thompson-Dwyer said: “I’m really excited to announce that I will be stepping back into Prince McQueen’s shoes and returning to Hollyoaks this summer.

“I’m looking forward to the seeing what Prince gets up to next and working with the production team again. Stay tuned!”

Prince’s first arrival on the show in 2016 was in a dramatic scene alongside his twin brother, Hunter, played by Theo Graham.

The character has previously been involved in tense plotlines, including a car crash and subsequent brain haemorrhage.

Another storyline followed the doomed love story between Prince and his future wife Lily Drinkwell, played by Lauren McQueen, through to his struggles in the immediate aftermath of her tragic death.

(Lime Pictures)

Thompson-Dwyer was a contestant on the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

He has also appeared in the Celebs Go Dating, Celeb Ex in the City, and the MTV series Celebs On The Farm.

Before Hollyoaks, Thompson-Dwyer played Tommo on The Dumping Ground, the spin-off from the British hit TV series The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7pm on E4 and at 6.30pm on Channel 4.