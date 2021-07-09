10 most complained about TV broadcasts of the year revealed

Regulator Ofcom has published a list of the 10 most complained about TV broadcasts of the year.

Earlier this year an episode of Good Morning Britain in which Piers Morgan reacted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey became the most complained about TV moment in the watchdog’s history.

Here are the TV moments that attracted the highest number of complaints during 2020/21, according to Ofcom’s annual report:

The Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Morgan’s comments about Meghan’s mental health on Good Morning Britain (54,453)

– Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired routine on Britain’s Got Talent (25,017)

– The use of live animals during trials on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (11,516)

– Alesha Dixon wearing a BLM necklace while judging Britain’s Got Talent (2,565)

Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

– A comedy routine by Nabil Abdulrashid during Britain’s Got Talent (2,253)

– An interview by Morgan on Good Morning Britain with care minister Helen Whately (2,017)

– A separate interview by Morgan with Ms Whately on Good Morning Britain (1,334)

– Another comedy routine by Abdulrashid and judge Amanda Holden’s dress during an episode of Britain’s Got Talent (1,189)

– An interview by Morgan with Home Office minister Victoria Atkin (1,178)

– Rishi Sunak’s claim to have met leaders of the Excluded UK campaign group on Good Morning Britain (1,068)