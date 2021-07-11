Sarah-Jane Crawford shares baby news

Sarah-Jane Crawford has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The TV and radio presenter, 39, and her football manager partner Brian Barry-Murphy, 42, already have a daughter, Summer, who was born in August 2020.

She told Hello! magazine: “It’s one of those things that’s a little bit surreal.

“I never thought I’d have one baby, let alone two.”

(Hello!/PA)

Crawford, who suffered a miscarriage before she got pregnant with Summer and was advised she may need IVF to have children, said she was up for the challenge of having two youngsters so close together in age.

She added: “People say, ‘Oh, brilliant, our kids grew up together, they’re best friends’. I think there’s a lot of practical reasons and emotional reasons, in terms of siblings, why it’s good.

“But I don’t think I’ve necessarily had the luxury to think, ‘You know what, I’ll space them out a bit’.”

She continued: “We find it hard to accept that we have evolved as a human race in so many ways – women are now more educated than ever before, we have impressive careers.

“But ultimately, what hasn’t changed is that there will come a day, on average, in your 40s, where you can’t have any more children. And that’s just the fact of the matter.”

The TV star, who is a vegan, said she has been craving meat during her pregnancy but is determined not to give in.

She said: “The worst thing is, sometimes people will go, ‘Oh, listen to your body. You obviously need the meat if you’re craving it’.

“But I know it would make me so ill to just suddenly start eating meat. I haven’t touched meat in six years!”

(Hello!)

