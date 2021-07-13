Love Island couple at risk of being first dumped from villa

A Love Island couple risk being the first to be dumped from the villa after the public voted for who they think is the most compatible.

The ITV reality show has teased that four couples will receive texts confirming they are safe, while the three couples with the fewest votes will be at risk.

Following the recoupling on Monday’s episode, Rachel Finni was the latest contestant to leave the show after new arrival Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye Winter instead.

Tuesday’s episode will also see two couples allowed time alone.

😱FIRST LOOK😱 The Hideaway's latest guests are inbound as Millie and Liam set off for the night, but with the results of the public vote looming, no one is safe… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2RHgIkhaL8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 13, 2021

Millie Court and Liam Reardon were awarded a night in the Hideaway bedroom for winning Monday evening’s Spit The Roast challenge.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Millie says: “It’s going to be nice to be away from everybody and have some alone time. I think it’ll be really nice.”

Liam says: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’ll be nice to have some time to ourselves.”

While in the private bedroom, Millie gives Liam a massage and he asks her how she pictured her journey on the show.

Millie says: “I thought I would find someone but I didn’t think I would find someone straight away and this easily.”

Newly coupled Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford will also go on their first date.

Asked if he was interested if anyone else in the villa, Brad says: “Are you asking if my head would be turned?

“At the minute, the level of attraction is ridiculous and so far the more I’m getting to know you, everything is taking off for me.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.