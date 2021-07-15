Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

New Love Island bombshell to take two girls on a date

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 2:42 pm
New Love Island bombshell set to take two girls out on a date on Thursday’s episode (ITV/PA)
A new boy is set to enter the Love Island villa and will choose two girls to take out on a date.

In scenes that will air on Thursday night, Kaz Kamwi will find out a new arrival is taking her for a romantic meeting.

It comes shortly after the arrival of new bombshell Andrea-Jane Bunker, known as AJ.

The hair extension technician, 28, from Hertfordshire, will spend time getting to know the boys ahead of selecting who to couple up with.

Speaking to Hugo Hammond on the sun deck, AJ says: “You’re a very good-looking guy and you’re lovely.

“Although you say you’re nice and don’t get me wrong, you’re nice! Sometimes the good ones are the dark horses.”

Hugo, who is in a friendship couple with Sharon Gaffka, says: “You’ve got to keep some stuff back.”

She replies: “You’re keeping that stuff for the right person.”

The next day AJ also speaks to new arrival Teddy Soares, who is coupled up with lettings agent Faye Winter, about their star signs.

She tells him: I’m a big star sign person and I don’t want to find out what yours is because I’ll judge you!”

He tells her he is an Aries, which she says is her most compatible sign as she is a Sagittarius and all her “best relationships have been with Aries men”.

Speaking later in the Beach Hut, Teddy says: “It was interesting to have Faye in my mind because I haven’t made things official with Faye.

“AJ is definitely someone I’d be looking to certainly speak to and get to know more about.

“There is a good old mystery and intrigue there which is always enticing, isn’t it?”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

