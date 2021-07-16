Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Actress Shailene Woodley says she has been suffering from ‘debilitating’ illness

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 5:36 pm
Shailene Woodley (Ian West/PA)
Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley has revealed she has been suffering from a “debilitating” illness.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that the illness, which she did not name, has meant she has had to turn down work.

However Woodley, 29, added she is “on the tail end” of her recovery.

Adrift special screening
Shailene Woodley (John Stillwell/PA)

She told the magazine: “It was pretty debilitating. I said no to a lot of projects, not because I wanted to but because I physically couldn’t participate in them.

“And I definitely suffered a lot more than I had to because I didn’t take care of myself.

“The self-inflicted pressure of not wanting to be helped or taken care of created more physical unrest throughout those years.”

Woodley added she is “on the tail end of it, which is very exciting”.

However she said it is “an interesting thing, going through something so physically dominating while also having so many people pay attention to the choices you make, the things you say, what you do, what you look like”.

Insurgent World Premiere – London
Shailene Woodley (Ian West/PA)

“It spun me out for a while. You feel so incredibly isolated and alone.

“Unless someone can see that you have a broken arm or a broken leg, it’s really difficult for people to relate to the pain that you’re experiencing when it’s a silent, quiet and invisible pain.”

Woodley said her illness made her learn “the incredibly difficult life task of not caring what people think about you very quickly”.

“The more I paid attention to the noise that was surrounding me, the longer it was taking my body and my mind to heal because I wasn’t focused on myself, I was focused on an image of myself via the lens of everyone around us.”

