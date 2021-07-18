Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Comedian Tom O’Connor dies aged 81

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 1:48 pm Updated: July 18, 2021, 1:58 pm
Tom O’Connor (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tom O’Connor (Peter Byrne/PA)

Comedian Tom O’Connor has died aged 81, his family has announced.

The entertainer, born in Bootle, Merseyside, was best known for presenting a number of hit gameshows including Crosswits and Name That Tune.

O’Connor died on Sunday morning, his family confirmed via his agent.

Norman Collier funeral
Tom O’Connor (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

O’Connor’s comedy career started out in working men’s clubs, however he broke into television on shows including The Comedians and Opportunity Knocks.

He then went on to establish himself as a household name through the 70s and 80s including in Pick Pockets and The Zodiac Game.

O’Connor hosted Name That Tune from 1976 until 1983.

Later in his career O’Connor continued to appear on television, starring in BBC soap Doctors in the early 2000s and the celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me in 2010.

In 2011 he also appeared on the Pointless Celebrities quiz show with his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis, who is a former Olympic athlete.

Liverpool City Council paid tribute to O’Connor in a post on its official Twitter page.

“Sad news breaking about the death of veteran Liverpool comedian Tom O’Connor,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Thanks for the laughs, Tom.”

TV presenter Piers Morgan also paid tribute to O’Connor.

“RIP Tom O’Connor, 81. Comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend & a very funny man,” he tweeted.

“Sad news. Thanks for all the laughs, Tom.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted: “How sad. I had the pleasure of meeting Tom O’Connor and he was kind, funny and a true gent.

“I loved watching him on telly – Crosswits was great. My sympathies are with his family and friends.”

Former EastEnders actor Stuart Anthony paid tribute to O’Connor in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Very sad to hear that Tom O’Connor has passed away.

“He was a lovely man with some great stories.

“My thoughts are with his family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]