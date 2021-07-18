Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Another contestant is dumped from Love Island

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 9:44 pm Updated: July 18, 2021, 10:28 pm
(ITV)
Sharon Gaffka has become the latest Love Island contestant to exit the show.

She was left single following a recoupling during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV 2 dating programme, meaning she was sent home.

The 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford was in tears as she left the villa.

After waving goodbye to the islanders, she said: “We all took a plunge when we came here.

“Love was never guaranteed and it never will be, but I’m glad that I took that plunge.

“I’m still on that hunt for love, for that someone special who can handle my fire and make me a happy woman.”

Discussing Sharon’s exit, Kaz Kamwi said: “I’m heartbroken because I know she was genuinely looking to meet someone new.”

Faye Winter added: “I’m just going to miss everything about Sharon.”

Following the recoupling, AJ Bunker is paired with Hugo Hammond, Lucinda Strafford is with Danny Bibby and Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are coupled.

Kaz and Aaron Francis are in a couple, Chloe Burrows is with Toby Aromolaran, Millie Court is partnered with Liam Reardon and Faye is with Teddy Soares.

Sunday’s episode also saw tensions rise between Danny and Aaron following the recoupling.

Aaron had hoped to pick Lucinda as the new couples were formed, however Danny beat him to it.

After Danny made his pick, Aaron took Lucinda aside to discuss the situation before going in for a kiss, which was rejected.

However Lucinda continued to mull over the predicament throughout the episode, saying she could not decide which of the two she liked more.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

