Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston to star in new ITV thriller Our House

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 12:54 pm
Martin Compston (Matt Crossick/PA)
Martin Compston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston is to star in new ITV thriller Our House.

Spooks’ Rupert Penry-Jones and Downton Abbey actress Tuppence Middleton will also appear in the four-part drama.

Downton Abbey World Premiere – London
Tuppence Middleton (Ian West/PA)

Compston and Middleton will play husband and wife Bram and Fiona Lawson.

Our House tells the story of Fiona arriving home one day to find strangers moving in, with her family’s possessions nowhere to be seen. Bram has also disappeared.

ITV said in a statement: “With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun.

“Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby and Wendy, Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale.”

The British Academy Television Awards – Press Room – London
Rupert Penry-Jones (Ian West/PA)

