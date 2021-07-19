Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Julie Walters, David Harewood and Hugh Dancy to voice Channel 4 animation

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 12:04 am
Dame Julie Walters (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Julie Walters, David Harewood and Hugh Dancy will star in Channel 4’s animation of The Abominable Snow Baby.

The Christmas special is an adaptation of the story by author Sir Terry Pratchett.

The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a town that falls into disarray following a heavy snowfall and the appearance of an apparent monster.

Sentebale Audi Concert 2019 – London
The Snow Baby is then taken into the home of a grandmother who manages to change the town’s perception of the creature.

Dame Julie will play the grandmother, while Dancy will play her grandson.

Harewood will narrate the programme.

Arqiva British Academy Television Awards – Arrivals – London
Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick said: “Channel 4’s original Christmas animation has become a real highlight over the years and this year will be no exception.

“I’m delighted Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood will be bringing to life this wonderful, funny and moving yuletide tale.”

The Abominable Snow Baby will follow previous Channel 4 Christmas animations including The Snowman, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and last year’s Clown by Quentin Blake.

