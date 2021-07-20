Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

BBC Breakfast stars go ‘doolally’ after clock mishap

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 9:56 am Updated: July 20, 2021, 10:32 am
BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Louise Minchin with the clocks (BBC)
BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker has joked problems with the show’s on-screen clock had “sent us all a bit doolally”.

The show resorted to placing analogue and digital clocks on the sofa in between hosts Walker and Louise Minchin after the clock that usually appears in the corner of the screen malfunctioned.

Minchin joked: “We’re still fiddling with the clocks here. It’s taken us nearly two hours.

“We’ve gone kind of old-style and new-style and you can have the vote at home which one would you like us to keep for the rest of the programme until we actually fix the clock.”

Walker added: “It’s just a case of what you like really. But I think the BBC Breakfast official clock is dead for today.”

Things took a bizarre turn after the analogue clock was digitally enlarged and superimposed over Minchin’s legs, with Walker realising that if he waved in front of the real clock, his hand would appear on the other side of the screen in front of the digital one.

He said: “Our director Gareth is very proud of this, he’s managed to superimpose the analogue clock on Louise’s knees.”

BBC Breakfast (BBC)

As he waved his hand around and saw it over Minchin’s knees, he said: “Oh this is weird

“Sorry, the fact we have lost our clock has sent us all a bit doolally.”

Minchin replied; “All of us?”

