Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Tia Kofi says witnessing clubs reopen has been ‘amazing’

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 12:48 pm
Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2, featuring Tia Kofi (Ray Burmiston/PA)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi has said seeing nightclubs reopen has been “amazing”.

The drag queen appeared at London nightclub Heaven as coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England on Monday.

Kofi said following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England and the reopening of nightclubs it has been “amazing seeing everyone sort of actually getting back out there and have a good time for the first time in a long time”.

“Obviously there’s an element of nerves in there as well because we haven’t sort of come together,” Kofi added.

“It’s been a really, really difficult time but I think it was really needed.”

Kofi urged clubbers to take a lateral flow test before heading to venues and to take “necessary precautions”.

Kofi also told Sky News that the seven-month pause of filming for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was a “really difficult time”.

Kofi starred in the second series of the programme, which was delayed because of the pandemic.

“It was a really difficult time, actually,” Kofi said.

“We had a seven-month break from filming and just as we went in to start filming that was when the conversation around corona had begun.

“I don’t know if you remember sort of, more than a year and a half ago, it wasn’t taken that seriously, people considered it just like a new flu, a new swine flu moment that I’m sure will pass, but obviously we ended up having to have a seven-month break in that first lockdown.”

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was won by Scottish drag queen Lawrence Chaney, who is from Glasgow.

