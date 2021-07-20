Kurupt FM to star in new BBC Three mockumentary

A new BBC Three mockumentary will chart the success of Kurupt FM.

The comedy group, known for starring in People Just Do Nothing, have appeared on the channel since 2014.

Kurupting The Industry: The People Just Do Nothing Story will reflect on their “journey from the small screen to the big screen”, the BBC said in a statement.

🎤 Seven years after the first series of #PeopleJustDoNothing arrived on @BBCiPlayer, a special programme Kurupting The Industry: The People Just Do Nothing Story is coming to @BBCThree in August. — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 20, 2021

Their film People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan will be released next month.

Kurupt FM was created by Allan Mustafa, Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin and Steve Stamp, who also star in People Just Do Nothing.

Executive producer Ash Atalla said: “With the Big In Japan movie coming out it felt a good time to look back at our People Just Do Nothing story.

“And who knows, next year maybe we’ll release a documentary about this documentary.”

Kurupt FM (Ian West/PA)

Commissioning editor Ben Caudell said: “It’s the ultimate rags to riches story: the journey that the PJDN gang made from online amateurs to full-fledged professional movie idols is an incredible one and a fascinating insight into how doing your own thing can build to comedy superstardom.

“Packed with great clips and famous fans, it’s a thoroughly entertaining ride – if you thought documentaries were all about unsolved murders and poisoned fish, think again, here’s a doc you can actually laugh at.”