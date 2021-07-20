Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Kurupt FM to star in new BBC Three mockumentary

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 2:59 pm
Kurupt FM (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
A new BBC Three mockumentary will chart the success of Kurupt FM.

The comedy group, known for starring in People Just Do Nothing, have appeared on the channel since 2014.

Kurupting The Industry: The People Just Do Nothing Story will reflect on their “journey from the small screen to the big screen”, the BBC said in a statement.

Their film People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan will be released next month.

Kurupt FM was created by Allan Mustafa, Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin and Steve Stamp, who also star in People Just Do Nothing.

Executive producer Ash Atalla said: “With the Big In Japan movie coming out it felt a good time to look back at our People Just Do Nothing story.

“And who knows, next year maybe we’ll release a documentary about this documentary.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 – London
Kurupt FM (Ian West/PA)

Commissioning editor Ben Caudell said: “It’s the ultimate rags to riches story: the journey that the PJDN gang made from online amateurs to full-fledged professional movie idols is an incredible one and a fascinating insight into how doing your own thing can build to comedy superstardom.

“Packed with great clips and famous fans, it’s a thoroughly entertaining ride – if you thought documentaries were all about unsolved murders and poisoned fish, think again, here’s a doc you can actually laugh at.”

