Two Love Islanders get the boot as new arrival makes move on Kaz

Two Love Island contestants will get the boot on Wednesday, while new bombshell Tyler Cruickshank will set his sights on Kaz Kamwi.

On Tuesday’s show it was revealed that their fellow contestants would choose a boy and girl to be dumped from the show.

In scenes that will air on Wednesday, Millie Court, Liberty Poole, Faye Winter and Kaz must choose between Danny Bibby, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares, over who goes home.

The public vote means that the Islanders at risk of being dumped are: 🙍‍♂️: Danny, Teddy & Toby🙍‍♀️: AJ, Chloe & Lucinda Who will be saved? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GTE9Qp980k — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 21, 2021

Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon, Jake Cornish and Hugo Hammond must choose between Chloe Burrows, AJ Bunker and Lucinda Strafford as to who gets the chop.

The episode will also see new arrival Tyler, a 26-year-old estate agent from Croydon, put the moves on fashion blogger Kaz.

He will arrive in the villa alongside two other bombshells – 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia Townsend and 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings.

It's up to the Islanders to decide who will be dumped… 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZQhxZviPGt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile Georgia sets her sights on Hugo, saying in the Beach Hut: “It was important that I spend some time with him today to make sure my preconception of him married up with how he was.

“He was just as polite and eloquent as I thought he would be so that’s great.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.