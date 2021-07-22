Love Island villa rocked by dramatic recoupling

A dramatic recoupling in Love Island has seen Hugo Hammond partner up with Chloe Burrows.

Chloe had been in a pair with Toby Aromolaran, however he opted to call time on their romance after the arrival of Abigail Rawlings sparked tension between them.

Toby saved Abigail during the recoupling, leaving Hugo with a choice between saving Chloe and new arrival Georgia Townsend.

We were NOT ready for Hugo's recoupling speech #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3mcfgG6YzZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2021

Announcing his decision, Hugo said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out of this world beautiful, she’s super intelligent, she’s funny and whenever I’m with her, I’m definitely at my happiest.

“If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been in these last 24 hours and I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bulls***.

“You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen in respect of things to come.”

Say it with your chest or whaaaat 😱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t11BiA87SS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2021

It was then announced that Georgia, a 28-year-old marketing executive, would leave the programme.

She had tried to hit things off with Hugo, however he told her he was not interested prior to the recoupling.

Kaz Kamwi also entered her first relationship of the series during Thursday’s episode after coupling up with Tyler Cruickshank.

The pair had shared a kiss earlier in the episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.