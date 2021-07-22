Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Love Island villa rocked by dramatic recoupling

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 10:49 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

A dramatic recoupling in Love Island has seen Hugo Hammond partner up with Chloe Burrows.

Chloe had been in a pair with Toby Aromolaran, however he opted to call time on their romance after the arrival of Abigail Rawlings sparked tension between them.

Toby saved Abigail during the recoupling, leaving Hugo with a choice between saving Chloe and new arrival Georgia Townsend.

Announcing his decision, Hugo said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out of this world beautiful, she’s super intelligent, she’s funny and whenever I’m with her, I’m definitely at my happiest.

“If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been in these last 24 hours and I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bulls***.

“You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen in respect of things to come.”

It was then announced that Georgia, a 28-year-old marketing executive, would leave the programme.

She had tried to hit things off with Hugo, however he told her he was not interested prior to the recoupling.

Kaz Kamwi also entered her first relationship of the series during Thursday’s episode after coupling up with Tyler Cruickshank.

The pair had shared a kiss earlier in the episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal