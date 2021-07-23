Dani Dyer shares post after boyfriend jailed for defrauding pensioners

Love Island star Dani Dyer has celebrated six months with her son after her partner, Sammy Kimmence, was handed a jail sentence.

The 24-year-old reality TV star shared a series of photos of the baby, called Santiago, with her 3.4 million followers on Friday but did not refer to Kimmence.

The 25-year-old father of her child was jailed for three-and-a-half years last week for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000.

He took the money from two elderly men between 2016 and 2018, claiming he would invest it by placing horse-racing bets on their behalf, but instead spent the money on his own debts and lifestyle.

The couple have since reportedly split.

In her first Instagram post since the verdict, Dyer, daughter of EastEnders actor Danny, voiced her love for their son.

She wrote: “6 whole months of loving you baby boy … can’t believe how quick the time is going, you’ve made me realise how precious time is, and what it’s like to not have a lay in anymore.

Sammy Kimmence (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Mummy loves you more than words could ever describe.”

Dyer announced in July last year that she was expecting a baby with Kimmence, who she dated before she starred on Love Island in 2018.

They later rekindled their romance after her split from Jack Fincham, with whom she won the ITV show.