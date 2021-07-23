Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
Lifestyle / TV

Towie’s Elliott Wright reveals his wife Sadie has had a miscarriage

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 6:10 pm
Elliott and Sadie Wright (John Stillwell/PA)
Elliott and Sadie Wright (John Stillwell/PA)

Television personality Elliott Wright has revealed his wife Sadie has had a miscarriage.

The Only Way Is Essex star said their hearts are “broken into a million pieces”.

The couple had announced they were expecting a baby last month.

In a post on Instagram, Wright wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart.”

Wright revealed earlier this year that his father had died from Covid-19.

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Elliott and Sadie Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added: “We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth and we take comfort that our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie.

“We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella.. having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know.

“We really thank you for all your condolences at this terribly sad time but ask for privacy as family whilst we grieve the loss of our beautiful baby boy.”

