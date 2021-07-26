Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kate Garraway enjoys first night out since before pandemic

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 11:13 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 11:57 pm
Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)
Kate Garraway described her first night out since February 2020 as “so very exciting” but admitted it felt “very strange” leaving husband Derek Draper at home.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, was among stars including Debbie McGee and former Love Island contestant Amy Hart who turned out for the West End opening of Wonderville at the Palace Theatre.

The opening of the magic and illusion show, which features mind reader Chris Cox, Britain’s Got Talent magician Josephine Lee and record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum, had been delayed after a member of the production team tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking at the event, Garraway told the PA news agency: “It’s our first time out since February 2020 so we are really excited, and this is a date that has sprung up because it was going to happen a few weeks ago and then it didn’t happen and then we just thought, ‘Let’s go for it’ – so very exciting.”

The presenter, whose husband spent a year in hospital with Covid-19, admitted it was strange being there without him.

She said: “It was very strange leaving him tonight to come out because he is a big fan of magic, but it is not possible at the moment so we just said next time and see him when we get back.”

Garraway also voiced support for the arts industry and stressed its importance during the pandemic.

She said: “I think it has been really tough for lots of industries and I think when we think about how tough it is for (the) arts we worry about the performers, who I think have had it very tough.

“But of course it is everything else. It is the person that makes the costumes, it is the person that works the bar, it is the person that cleans the theatre.

“There is a whole group of people that have been left without work and I think for the rest of us we have missed the chance to have something to take us away from ourselves and escape.”

Her husband, a former political adviser, was in hospital for a year after being admitted with coronavirus symptoms and placed in a coma.

He has since been reunited with Garraway and their children, Darcey and Billy, at their family home.

