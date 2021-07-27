Peter Kay announces return to stage for charity Q&As

Peter Kay has announced he is returning to the stage to perform two special shows for charity.

The comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last three years, will host two live Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale on July 30 at 9am.

Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.⁰Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am⁰⁰https://t.co/9A02EJGaP1 https://t.co/IQUr1OiXMp pic.twitter.com/2dubN3AMzE — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) July 27, 2021

The news was announced on Kay’s Twitter account, alongside a link to a fundraising page for Ms Nuttall, entitled Doing It For Laura.

The page says she was diagnosed in October 2018, during her first term at Kings College London, after a brain scan showed six tumours.

The fundraising page shared Kay’s post, adding: “I still can’t quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x.”

Kay has been largely out of the spotlight since a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018, but made a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley, who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station, about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.