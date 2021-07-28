Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / TV

Nish Kumar’s The Mash Report makes surprise return to TV

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 3:08 pm
Nish Kumar is back with The Mash Report in a new guise (Matt Crossick/PA)
TV channel Dave has revived Nish Kumar’s The Mash Report after it was axed by the BBC.

The programme, a satirical take on the week’s news, aired for four series on BBC Two before the broadcaster announced in March that it was cancelling the programme “to make room for new comedy shows”.

It will now return as Late Night Mash on UKTV-owned channel Dave, with regular contributors Rachel Parris, Ellie Taylor, Geoff Norcott and Steve N Allen all returning.

Eight episodes and a special compiling the best moments from the series will feature “up-to-the-minute topical insights and fake news reports”, according to the channel.

Kumar said: “Mash is rising from the dead. I’m not saying I’m Jesus, I just look more like him than most images would have you believe.”

In 2018, broadcaster Andrew Neil singled out The Mash Report while complaining that the BBC’s comedy output was too left-wing.

He called the programme “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged left-wing propaganda”.

Late Night Mash, produced by Zeppotron, is commissioned for UKTV by commissioning editor Mark Iddon and head of comedy entertainment Iain Coyle and ordered by Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Rachel Parris (Matt Crossick/PA)

Iddon said: “Mash Lives! We couldn’t be happier to be working with Nish and the rest of the team over at Zeppotron.

“Mash has always been a show that has taken risks and brought top comedy talent to our screens.

“It’s relevant, reactive and we can’t think of a better new home for the show than Dave.”

Cunningham said: “Dave viewers love nothing more than the quick wit of the best comedians in the country and I know the topical nature of this show will really resonate as we watch Nish and the team grapple with the latest sensations, headlines and online chatter.”

Late Night Mash will air on Dave in the autumn.

