Trailer released for satirical animated series about royal family

The first trailer for a satirical animated series about the royal family features Orlando Bloom as the Duke of Sussex and Dan Stevens as the Prince of Wales.

The Prince is based on writer Gary Janetti’s viral Instagram account, which features memes about the royal family, focusing on Prince George as a scathing, sassy and sharp-tongued commentator.

The show, which will air on US streaming service HBO Max, focuses on the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of the young prince, including star-studded play dates during which he sips on martinis and interacts with his siblings.

Janetti, who previously worked on Family Guy and Will & Grace, voices George, while Alan Cumming voices his butler Owen and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner plays Princess Charlotte.

Frances de la Tour voices the Queen and Motherland star Lucy Punch plays the Duchess of Cambridge.

Condola Rashad voices the Duchess of Sussex and Iwan Rheon plays the Duke of Cambridge.

The show will also feature cameos from a number of famous faces playing themselves, including US TV personalities Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa and Janetti’s husband, the celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

A number of stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also feature, including Garcelle Beuavais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.