Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Toby Aromolaran makes his choice during tense Love Island recoupling

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 10:31 pm
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran has returned to the villa coupled up with newcomer Mary Bedford, leaving Abigail Rawlings single during a dramatic recoupling ceremony.

The semi-professional footballer, 22, from Essex, had been spending time with the new arrival in Casa Amor and the pair have shared a bed together.

Relationships on the show have been tested while the boys and girls were separated and tempted by new singletons in rival villas.

Thursday’s recoupling saw Abigail decide to stay coupled up with Toby after telling the other girls she thought he had remained faithful in Casa Amor.

However, she was proved wrong when Toby walked into the villa holding hands with 22-year-old model Mary.

Toby grimaced as he told the assembled contestants he had expected Abigail to also recouple with one of the newcomers.

“I don’t know what to say at the moment, to be honest,” he said.

“I am a bit shocked. I just thought it was early days.”

Abigail is now single in the villa and therefore at risk of being eliminated from the show.

However, Chloe Burrows and Hugo Hammond, who had been in a friendship couple before Hugo departed for Casa Amor, found new romantic partners during the ceremony.

Chloe decided to recouple with hairstylist newcomer Dale Mehmet, while Hugo chose to return to the villa with Amy Day, despite her initially giving a lukewarm response to his advances.

Producers chose not to show Liam Reardon’s decision during Thursday’s show.

The 21-year-old Welshman will decide if he will stay loyal to Millie Court or leave her for newcomer Lillie Haynes.

Ahead of the recoupling, host Laura Whitmore arrived at the villa and told the female contestants: “Girls, as you know, tonight there will be a recoupling.

“Each of you has a big decision to make. I’m going to ask you all one by one if you want to stick with your current partner who has been in Casa Amor, or do you want to couple up with one of these boys standing in front of you now?

“The boys in Casa Amor have also been given a choice – whether to stick with you or couple up with one of the new girls.

“Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Do you trust that your boy has stayed loyal to you? Or do you think he will have strayed?”

It comes after the main villa was thrown into chaos on Wednesday’s show with the arrival of a postcard from Casa Amor, featuring photographs of the boys’ exploits.

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

