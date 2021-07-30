Lifestyle / TV Reality TV star Stephen Bear to stand trial accused of sharing sexual images By Press Association July 30, 2021, 10:46 am Reality TV star Stephen Bear (Gareth Fuller/PA) Reality TV star Stephen Bear has denied sharing private sexual images and faces a trial next year. The 31-year-old, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online. Bear, of Loughton in Essex, denied two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films and one count of voyeurism when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday. The alleged offences are said to have taken place in August and November 2020. Judge Christopher Morgan conditionally bailed Bear until his trial on February 7, which is due to last two to three days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Reality TV star Stephen Bear in court accused of sharing sexual images Reality TV star Stephen Bear in court accused of sharing sexual images Ex-EastEnders star to stand trial for assault and racially aggravated harassment Stephen Bear charged in connection with revenge porn allegations